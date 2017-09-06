Sarah Paulson showed off her acting chops during an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday, September 5, where she played the talk show’s famous Wheel of Impressions game and absolutely nailed her take on actresses Kathleen Turner, Holly Hunter and Drew Barrymore.

After the talk show host, 42, explained the rules of the game, the American Horror Story: Cult star was ready to compete against him. The rules of the game dictate they each have a turn to spin the wheel, which is known as the “impressions generator,” and an actress and a random topic will be selected for them. They then have to do the impressions of the people selected, while talking about the particular subject chosen too.

Paulson, 42, did spot-on impressions of the three actresses while discussing topics such as Slip N’ Slides, gas stations and substitute teachers. Her impression of Turner was spot on, mimicking exactly how the actress’ voice sounds and the way in which she speaks, saying, "Listen, Jimmy, believe me. I know all about Slip N' Slides!"

During her third impression, the actress landed on Barrymore talking about a substitute teacher. Barrymore is known for her unique way of speaking out of the side of her mouth, and Paulson knocked it out of the park.

“Drew Barrymore. Basically, my sister, we love Drew. She’s family!” Fallon said.

The AHS star quickly adopted the 50 First Dates star’s famous voice and said: “I’m so, so, thank you. Thank you, thank you so much. I’m so honored to be in attendance today. Okay, thank you so much. I’m talking about substitute teaching. I’m so, so grateful to be here.”

“Her name is Abby Adamson and oh my Gosh, Abby. I love your name so much!” she concluded.

Fallon nailed his own impressions as well, talking about fidget spinners as Al Pacino and discussing McDonald’s drive-thrus as Zack de la Rocha.

Watch the clip above and tune into new episodes of American Horror Story: Cult on Tuesdays at 10 p.m. ET on FX.

