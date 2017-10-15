The Big Sick’s Kumail Nanjiani hosted the October 14 episode of Saturday Night Live, and the episode finally addressed the Harvey Weinstein scandal, while continuing to lambaste Donald Trump’s missteps.

1. Weekend Update

Even though Saturday Night Live caught heat for not touching the Weinstein scandal in last week’s episode, Weekend Update made up for it in spades, with Colin Jost beginning the segment by joking, ”Apple has announced that it will add hundreds of new emojis to its iOS system, including a person at a spa, a vomiting face and a shushing finger — finally giving emoji fans the ability to describe what it was like to work for Harvey Weinstein.” Michael Che countered, “This is a tough spot for a comedian because it's so hard to make jokes about sexual assault, but it’s so easy to make jokes about a guy that looks like this. I mean, he looks like chewed bubble gum rolled in cat hair.”

2. Film Panel Takes on Harvey Weinstein

In a segment revolving around a 2017 New York Festival panel roundtable starring Leslie Jones as Viola Davis, Cecily Strong as Marion Cotillard and Kate McKinnon as former actress Debette Goldry, McKinnon shined while addressing sexual harassment in Hollywood. As previously reported, The New York Times detailed nearly 30 years of sexual misconduct allegations against Hollywood producer Weinstein, prompting multiple women in Hollywood to come forward about the alleged mistreatment they received while working with the former executive. “I actually did have one meeting with Harvey, OK?” McKinnon’s Goldry began. “I was invited to his hotel room, and when I arrived he was naked, hanging upside down from a monkey bar. He tried to trick me into thinking his genitals were actually his face. It almost worked — the resemblance is uncanny.” The skit also highlighted actors who express sympathy because they are “fathers of daughters,” with Strong’s Cotillard saying they should be upset simply because they are “human beings.” McKinnon summarized the harrowing reports with this quip, “Pandora’s box is opened now and Pandora is PISSED.”

3. Trump Speaks to Truckers at a Rally

During the show’s cold open, Alec Baldwin’s Donald Trump addressed a crowd at rally in a town he called “Harass-burg” in Pennsylvania, where he reminded attendees he is “getting rid of everything Obama did,” like “ripping out all of the vegetables in Michelle Obama’s garden and planting McNuggets.” After focusing on “important issues” — including Starbucks choosing to print “Happy Holidays” instead of “Merry Christmas” on their cups — he also addressed rapper Eminem’s anti-Trump performance that went viral over the week: “Eminem apparently did a freestyle rap on the BET network the other day, and he rapped some very nasty things about me, and very soon I’m going to release a response rap on the White Entertainment Network, HGTV."

4. Kellywise

In a spoof of It, Anderson Cooper (played by Alex Moffat) reluctantly considered booking Kellyanne Conway (played by McKinnon) for a taping of his show as he left his office dressed in a yellow raincoat. He dropped a piece of paper that falls into a stream of water, bringing him to a gutter where Conway, imitating Stephen King’s creepy crown Pennywise, begged him to be back on TV. In one hilarious part, Cooper asked Conway what she did to her makeup, to which Conway responded, “I toned it down.” She continued to try to lure Cooper into letting her back on his show before threatening him with headlines of his biggest fears: "Trump Re-Elected for Second Term" and "Anderson Cooper Fat Now." He was eventually convinced to reach into the gutter when Hillary Clinton (played by who else but McKinnon) offered him a copy of her new book, before he reaches the same fate little Georgie did in It.

5. Customer Service Therapist

Nanjiani starred in a segment as a Gucci customer service agent in Pakistan who becomes friendly with Melania Trump, who routinely calls his office so she has someone to vent to as a result of her compulsive online shopping. “Well, have you talked to him about that?” a sympathetic Nanjiani asked before revealing that the first lady ordered thousands of handbags while using the wrong address just so she could call and “chat.” Trump sadly asked her newfound therapist, “If Donald is bully, and I am married to bully, am I helping bully?” The first lady ends up going to Pakistan to thank her new friend and gave him a gift: a spider in a box that she saved from being killed.

