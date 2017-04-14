Go big or go home! ABC’s Scandal celebrated its 100th episode by throwing its characters into an alternate 2010 universe, before some of the series’ most jaw dropping moments ever happened. The episode aired on Thursday, April 13, and featured the moment fans have been anticipating for five and a half seasons: Olivia Pope’s wedding.

The milestone episode revealed that Olivia Pope (Kerry Washington) and Fitzgerald Grant (Tony Goldwyn)’s turbulent relationship could have been smooth sailing, if she’d just said ‘no’ to Defiance. Rewinding past the fateful voting rigging in Ohio, Liv and Fitz officially tie the knot in an over-the-top ceremony featuring Liv’s gladiating sidekick, Abby, as the maid of honor.

Quinn would never have become Quinn. Instead of landing her dream job at OPA, her former self, Lindsay, lands a spot on a reality dating show eerily similar to ABC’s The Bachelor. And her biggest fan? Huck, an avid reality TV viewer.

But not all scandal is solved in this alternate universe. Olivia is still thirsty for the Oval, causing consistent friction with Fitz, and leading to eventual divorce papers.

After competing for love and receiving her diamond clad tiara (in lieu of a rose), Lindsay stops by The Grant Report, Fitz’s political talk show, for an on camera interview. A backstage visit from Fitz quickly escalates into the full-blown makeout you never expected to see.

And then Olivia wakes up alone in the Oval. It was all a dream. “I’m in,” she tells Fitz, leaving viewers sitting at the edge of their seats for another week, wondering whether it’s a reference to their romantic relationship, standing behind Cyrus in a plan to claim his innocence, or something else entirely.

