Too good! Seal the singer is still not safe from Shark Week.

In a new promo for Discovery’s Shark Week, the “Kiss From a Rose” singer performs his hit song on a scenic island.

All is going well until a shark rises from behind him and attacks the singer mid-performance.

The hilarious promo is, of course, inspired by Discovery’s viral 2013 campaign “Snuffy the Seal” in which a malnourished seal is being re-released into the ocean only to be attacked by a shark that leaps out of the water. Click here to relive the teaser.

Watch the hilarious video above and catch Shark Week when it kicks off Sunday, July 23, on Discovery at 7 p.m. ET.

