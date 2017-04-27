See a Sneak Peek From Tonight's Two-Episode Premiere of 'Fire Island'

There's drama already! Us Weekly has a first look at an exclusive clip from Logo TV's new reality show, Fire Island. The show, which premieres Thursday, April 27, centers around six housemates living together in a summer share on New York’s famous summer getaway, Fire Island.

The all-male housemates will hit up the infamous parties the island hosts all summer long. The boys will be living, loving and partying together — and we know what that means. Drama!

As seen in the clip above, the drama starts early, as Patrick confronts Brandon about how he handled an issue in the house. "You came to me and said, 'How do you feel about the fact that Cheyenne was, like, so upset about the people that you are associating with on the island?'" Patrick begins. "Do you understand how much easier this would have been if you had approached us at the same time?"

When Brandon tries to defend himself, Patrick doubles down: "The reason it became like this is because you fired me up in the way you approached it, 'cause you said, 'Cheyenne was saying he doesn't want your friends over.'"

Fire Island will premiere on Logo TV tonight, April 2, at 8 p.m. ET.

