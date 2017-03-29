Partners in crime-fighting! In the new Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets trailer that debuted Wednesday, March 29, titular agent Valerian (Dane DeHaan) insists on bringing Laureline (Cara Delevingne) along to save the universe, despite it being pitched as a solo job.

“I only work with my partner,” he declares in the clip. “We’re a team.”

With less than 10 hours to complete their mission, the duo must punch past bad guys, battle monsters and speed through space to destroy the unknown force threatening the peaceful Alpha universe. Valerian and Laureline seem to maintain a mostly professional relationship, but they get close for a quick second in the trailer, teasing the potential for an out-of-this-world romance.

Rihanna’s stripper alien character provides most of the sex appeal in the two-plus-minute video, transforming from a vaudevillian showgirl to a sexy nurse amidst the otherwise action-heavy adventure. In addition to Valerian, based on the French comic book series Valérian and Laureline, the Barbadian singer will also appear on the big screen in 2018’s Oceans Eight — a female-centric addition to the franchise. Earlier this month, the pop star, 29, had a two-episode arc on A&E’s Bates Motel, where she played the woman infamously stabbed in the shower in Alfred Hitchcock's Psycho (the drama serves as the horror film’s prequel).

Model-turned-actress Delevingne, 24, has a lot on her plate this summer, too. She’ll be starring opposite Alicia Vikander in the period piece Tulip Fever, out August 25.



Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets, which also stars Clive Owen and Ethan Hawke, hits theaters July 21.

