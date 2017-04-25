This time with a little more detail: A week after releasing a 15-second rapid-fire teaser, Kingsman: The Golden Circle debuted a full-length trailer Monday, April 24.

“Being a Kingsman is more than the clothing we wear or the weapons we bear,” the narrator says in the video. “It’s about being able to sacrifice for the greater good. I hope you’re ready for what comes next.”

For Eggsy (Taron Egerton), that means teaming up with an allied spy organization in the U.S., Statesman, after he watches Kingsman’s U.K. headquarters explode. Fans get their first real look at Channing Tatum, Eggsy’s American counterpart, in costume as he wields a rifle and dons a cowboy hat while taking on their common enemy. In addition to franchise newcomer Tatum, Halle Berry, Julianne Moore, Jeff Bridges and Elton John will also appear in the sequel to 2014’s action film, which focused on Eggsy and Harry Hart's (Colin Firth) battle against Richmond Valentine (Samuel L. Jackson).

And although Agent Hart seemingly died at the end of the first movie, he’s seen shaving his beard and wearing an eye patch in an all-white room at the end of the trailer.

Kingsman: The Golden Circle hits theaters September 22.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!