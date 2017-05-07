Ready for more? Selena Gomez announced on Instagram on Sunday, May 7, that her Netflix series 13 Reasons Why has been renewed for a second season.

"Their story isn't over. Season 2 of #13ReasonsWhy is coming," the executive producer, 24, captioned a short trailer, which shows b-roll footage of the show's Liberty High School over eerie music.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the drama's second season is set to premiere in 2018 and will consist of 13 hourlong episodes. Brian Yorkey will reportedly return as the showrunner. Season 2 "picks up in the aftermath of Hannah Baker's death and the start of the characters' complicated journeys toward healing and recovery," Netflix said in a statement to THR.



13 Reasons Why, which is based on Jay Asher's 2007 young adult novel of the same name, tells the story of a high school student named Hannah (Katherine Langford) who dies by suicide and leaves behind 13 cassette tapes for her classmates, each containing a reason why she decided to end her life. The first season premiered on March 31 and created controversy online for its graphic content, prompting Netflix to add warning messages at the beginning of each episode.



Gomez addressed the backlash in an interview with the Associated Press, saying, "We stayed very true to the book and that's initially what Jay Asher created, was a beautifully tragic, complicated yet suspenseful story, and I think that's what we wanted to do. We wanted to do it justice and, yeah, [the backlash is] going to come no matter what. It's not an easy subject to talk about, but I'm very fortunate with how it's doing."



