Selena Gomez is taking Us back in time! The pop star, 24, dropped the ‘70s-inspired music video for her latest single, “Bad Liar,” on Wednesday, June 14.

In the clip, Gomez plays four different characters — including a Farrah Fawcett look-alike and a guy! — who are caught in a love triangle.

The video opens with Gomez, playing a young student, walking through a high school. While wandering the halls, she catches a creepy male teacher and a sexy blonde (both played by Gomez) canoodling.

Later on in the Jesse Peretz-directed visual, we discover the gorgeous blonde is Gomez’s gym coach. When Gomez’s teenage character gets home from school, the mustached-teacher — surprise, it’s her dad! — is sitting at the dining room table with the student’s mom (yep, also played by Gomez).

When high school-Gomez makes her way up to her bedroom, she starts dancing around as she clutches a picture of ... wait for it … the flaxen-haired P.E. teacher having an affair with her father.

"I'm tryin'/Not to think about you,” she sings as she twirls in her pajamas. “I'm tryin'/Not to give in to you."

Do dad and daughter have the hots for the same lady?! What. A. Twist. Check out the gasp-worthy video above.

