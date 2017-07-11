Her hands aren’t the only thing she can’t keep to herself! Selena Gomez teased her sexy new song, “Fetish,” with a sensual clip featuring only her lips on Tuesday, July 11.

Rob Kim/Getty Images

Gomez, 24, flaunts her overly glossed lips in the steamy clip as she sings, “Take it or leave it / Baby take it or leave it. But I know you won’t leave it / Cause I know that you need it, uh. Look in the mirror / When I look in the mirror. Baby, I see it clearer / Why you want to be nearer.”

The “Bad Liar” songstress — whose last album, Revival, was released in 2015 — shared the video on her Twitter and Instagram accounts, announcing that the song, which features Gucci Mane, will be released on Thursday, July 13.

The 13 Reasons Why co-executive producer first teased the track on Thursday, July 6, with a series of Instagram photos of herself wearing a pale yellow dress and holding shopping bags in the middle of an empty street.

She revealed the song’s official poster the next day.

JULY 13 A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on Jul 7, 2017 at 1:41pm PDT

During an interview on On Air with Ryan Seacrest in June, Gomez hinted that the next song she’d release would be “completely different” from anything she’s ever done. “Music is constantly changing and people are wanting … The attention span is so quick for people and I wanted something that sounded like nothing else on the radio,” she told Seacrest last month. “I think with all of my music, I always love having a specific tone with what I do.”



The “It Ain’t Me” crooner also revealed that her new album won’t “follow a theme,” but instead “will tell stories.” Added the MTV award winner, “I think that’s where my music is going. It’s very moody, is the right word I would say. My label’s like, ‘Can you make something more upbeat for a second?’ because I just live in this area where it’s just comfortable for me, and I think it just feels good.”

Want stories like these delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter!

For the latest celebrity entertainment, news and lifestyle videos, subscribe to Us Weekly's YouTube Page!