Back in action! Selena Gomez shared a clip on Wednesday, January 25, of the Netflix series she is executive producing, Thirteen Reasons Why.

"A peek at a passion project I've been working on with @Netflix,” Gomez, 24, wrote alongside the short teaser, in which characters mysteriously attempt to explain lead character Hannah’s suicide. "@13ReasonsWhy arrives 3/31.”

The series is based on Jay Asher’s New York Times bestseller of the same name. In the mystery novel, teen Hannah leaves her classmate Clay a set of cassette tapes which explain the 13 reasons she ended her own life. After reading the book, Gomez, who will not appear on screen, signed on with mother Mandy Teefey to co-produce the 13-episode series.



This is the first show that Gomez has produced (she previously served as an EP on TV movie The Wizards Return: Alex vs. Alex), but the actress will be behind the lens much more in 2017. The Disney Channel alum will also executive produce a forthcoming Freeform series — that has been touted as a “Latina Empire”— as well as a Lifetime series based on her own life.

The projects come after Gomez’s three-month hiatus, during which she went to rehab to focus on her mental health. Off screen, it appears the “Revival” singer may be making her way back to the recording studio as well. Songwriter Justin Tranter posted a photo of Gomez, who is currently dating The Weeknd, in a December Instagram post that appears to be in a recording studio. Tranter captioned the shot: “Music and love.”

Watch the mysterious trailer in the clip above.

Thirteen Reasons Why debuts on Netflix March 31.

