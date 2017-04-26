Hakuna matata! Seth Rogen and Billy Eichner will voice Timon and Pumbaa, respectively, in the live-action remake of The Lion King, Variety reports.

Donald Glover is set to star as Simba, while James Earl Jones, who voiced Mufasa in the original 1994 Disney classic, will reprise his role as Simba’s father. The film’s director, Jon Favreau, broke the news of Glover’s casting by tweeting a photo of the Atlanta actor, 33, and writing, “I just can’t wait to be king. #Simba.” He also tweeted a pic of Jones, 86, and wrote, “Looking forward to working with this legend. #Mufasa."

The role of of Nala may potentially still go to Beyoncé, Variety says. According to the outlet, the pop superstar, 35, hasn’t yet decided whether she will take the part due to her pregnancy. The “Formation” songstress is expecting twins with her husband, Jay Z, and is already mom of 5-year-old daughter, Blue Ivy.

Favreau recently opened up about the pressure of remaking a beloved Disney film. “When you’re directing, you have to love [what you’re making]. You have to love it to the point of obsession. I have to live, breathe, sleep it, dream it. If I’m going to do my best work, I need to be completely immersed,” he said during a Q&A at Tribeca Film Festival on April 21 “With Lion King, people really know [the original], and they grew up with it and it has emotional impact."

The Lion King is scheduled to premiere on July 19, 2019.

