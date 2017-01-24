The gloves are coming off — and so are other items of clothing. Kelsey and Dustin continue to bond as they head to Santa Barbara, California, for a getaway, which doesn't please Dustin's wife, Jaclyn, on Seven Year Switch's Tuesday, January 24, episode.



The FYI relationship series' preview clip, which is exclusive to Us Weekly, shows Kelsey telling temporary "spouse" Dustin that it was a surprise to her that they were recently shown footage of Jaclyn and Kelsey's husband, James, spending time together.



"I was actually really shocked — I did not think we would get to see footage of them together," Kelsey tells Dustin during their drive. "It just kind of makes me a little nervous because I know they're probably watching footage of us. So I just wonder what's going through James' head because I know James is pretty jealous."

The clip then cuts to Jaclyn and James' tense drive, where Jaclyn says about Dustin, "If he tells me he touches her multiple times during this, I'm going to have to go punch her in the face."



Meanwhile, Kelsey continues to Dustin, "I was trying to work on my marriage, and at the same time, I'm also seeing qualities in you that I like and are obviously missing in James." She goes on to ask Dustin if he's ever been skinny-dipping.



"I definitely feel like Kelsey needs someone who's more like me," Dustin tells the camera. "She wants the bad boy, and James is not that type of guy, so I don't think that he's going to please her on the level that she wants. I don't think that it's going to last between the two [of them]."

Watch the clip above. Seven Year Switch airs on FYI Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET.

