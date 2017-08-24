Mystery solved! Shania Twain finally revealed the reason she name-dropped Brad Pitt in her 1997 hit “That Don’t Impress Me Much.”



“You want to know the truth about this story? I’ve never told this before. I’m going to say it now,” Twain, 51, said during an interview with Billboard published on Thursday, August 24. “I remember I had a girlfriend visiting me and it was near Christmas and we were baking cookies. I was writing this album and there was a scandal of [Pitt] and Gwyneth [Paltrow] where there was naked photos of him [in Playgirl magazine]. And this was all the rage”

The “You’re Still the One” singer then explained that she didn’t understand why the photos caused such a commotion. “I just thought, ‘I don’t know what all the fuss is about.’ I’m like, well that don’t impress me much. I mean, what is all the fuss? We see people naked every day. That’s really what I thought,” she told the outlet. “I wasn’t picking on Brad Pitt. But that was just the association in that moment and things we make fusses about and whatever. Of course, it could have been any gorgeous guy.”

The Inglorious Bastards actor, 53, once shared his feelings about Twain calling him out. When Entertainment Weekly asked Pitt in 2011 if he remembered the reference, he responded, “Unfortunately, yeah.” EW then asked the Moneyball star if he’d rather be in a heavy metal song, to which he laughed and replied, “Yeah, precisely.”



