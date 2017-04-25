Wilford Harewood/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

She’s ready for an OG reunion! The Real Housewives of Atlanta’s Shereé Whitfield spoke exclusively with Us Weekly, and revealed why she would love to have her former enemy-turned-bestie Kim Zolciak return to the hit Bravo show.

In response to recent speculation that Zolciak, 38 — who quit RHOA in 2013 after five seasons to star on her own spinoff, Don’t Be Tardy — might sign on to the reality series’ upcoming 10th season, Whitfield, 47, tells Us that she is hoping the rumors are true.

“I think that would be awesome. If Kim came back full-time, that would be amazing! I think what we all add as the OG women is that we are more authentic,” says Whitfield. “We did have some loyalty to one another even when we were fighting.”

As fans will recall, the Wives, Fiancées and Side-Chicks of Hotlanta author wasn’t always so fond of Zolciak. During a classic season 2 episode of RHOA — appropriately titled “Unbeweavable” — Whitfield yanked one of Zolciak’s beloved wigs after getting into a particularly heated argument. However, they later reconciled and Whitfield was even a bridesmaid in Zolciak’s 2011 wedding to Kroy Biermann.

“We did not spill intimate details of each other’s personal life even when we were not getting along,” the “Who Gon’ Check Me Boo” singer tells Us. “It was a certain type of boundary or code that we didn’t break and that’s what we all shared.”

Speaking of the founding ladies of Bravo’s feistiest Housewives franchise, Whitfield tells Us that she’d like to see another familiar face make a comeback: NeNe Leakes. “I think that would be good, too,” she says of Leakes, 49, who made her exit from RHOA in 2015 after seven seasons. “I think bringing the OGs back is a great idea. I mean, it’s a milestone. It would be the 10th season. So it would be a great way to celebrate!”

The reality starlet, who left the series after four seasons in 2012 amid a contentious legal battle with ex-husband Bob Whitfield over child support, tells Us that she definitely needed a break from the cameras.

“I needed to have peace of mind and I felt like, honestly, when I wasn’t doing the show, it was like a weight lifted off of my shoulders. It’s a lot of long hours and a lot of time. But to deal with all the negativity and the shade that comes along with working with these girls, that was tough enough. And then at the same time, I was having these huge problems at home,” says the mom of three — who shares son Kairo, 20, and daughter Kaleigh, 17, with Bob, and an older daughter named Tierra from a previous relationship. “It was like I didn’t have any peace. I needed that break. It was great.”

After her much-needed hiatus from RHOA, Whitfield, who returned as a part-time ‘wife on season 8 and reclaimed her full-time status on season 9, tells Us that she is thrilled to be holding a peach again.

“It feels really good being back. I had such a huge response, a great response from the fans who rallied year after year to get me back and so I had so much love with that,” she tells Us. “And then just coming back, being in a different place where I’m at peace, where I’m happy and I’m not dealing with a lot of the BS that I had to deal with in my personal life when I was on the show before.”

Part three of the four-part season 9 reunion for The Real Housewives of Atlanta airs on Bravo Sunday, April 30, at 8 p.m. ET.

