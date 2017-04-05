Well, that’s a new record! Shia LaBeouf’s new film, Man Down, literally sold just one ticket in the U.K. on its opening day, Tuesday, April 4, according to ComScore.

The site reports that the flick, about a PTSD-suffering U.S. soldier returning home from Afghanistan, netted a grand total of £7, or about $8.70. To be fair, however, the film is only showing in one theater and only once a day.

And the manager of the theater told The Hollywood Reporter that since the initial ComScore reveal, the film has actually tripled its box-office earnings in the U.K.

Lionsgate

“I think we’ve sold three tickets total,” she told the site, adding that she hadn’t “experienced anything like it before.” The manager added that the film would most likely end its weeklong run at the Burnley’s Reel Cinema this Thursday since it is “highly unlikely” that any additional tickets will be purchased.

Man Down premiered stateside in December in limited release, raking in $454,490. The film also stars Kate Mara as LaBeouf’s wife and Charlie Shotwell as his son. Jai Courtney and Gary Oldman flesh out the rest of the cast. (The movie currently has a 15 percent rating on Rotten Tomatoes.)



Lionsgate

According to USA Today, other poorly received films included 2006’s Zyzzyx Road, which starred Katherine Heigl, Leo Grillo and Tom Sizemore; the film pulled in just $20 its opening weekend in Dallas, Texas.

And Christian Slater’s 2012 flick Playback earned just $252 on its domestic opening weekend, landing it in the hall of fame of fizzled films.

