Too late to make a good first impression? Sister Wives' Christine Brown worries about her connection with daughter Mykelti Brown's fiancé on the Sunday, January 1, episode, as seen in Us Weekly's exclusive sneak peek.



The TLC unscripted series' preview clip shows Mykelti and her family feeling the pressure, with just four months left to prep for her upcoming nuptials to beau Tony Padron. Of particular concern for Christine is the large quantity of fabric flowers that they need to make by hand for the special day.



"There's about eight to 10 flowers per bouquet or arrangement, and there's 16 table settings, eight bridesmaids, one bride and the toss," a frazzled Christine tells the camera. "Basically, 7,000 flower pedals."



Also on the mind of the bride-to-be's mom is the fact that she doesn't yet have a great feel for Mykelti and Tony's relationship.

"The wedding is four months away, so we have four months to see how Tony and Mykelti interact with each other," Christine says in a testimonial. "And I want to see Tony interacting with the rest of Mykelti's siblings and the rest of her parents. So in a little over a week, we're taking a family vacation to Brian Head, Utah. This trip is about us having a family vacation, but it's also really about us getting to know Tony and Mykelti more. And I want to see the relationships build there."



"I'm hoping that it's going to put closure to any doubt that I have about Tony," Christine continues. "That's horrible to say, I know — our relationship really is a little bit awkward. I feel excessively bad for it, I really do, and I'm sorry for the strain it's put on mine and Mykelti's relationship, and certainly mine and Tony's relationship. But I wouldn't change it. I love Mykelti, and I want to see her loved and appreciated and respected, and I want to see her in a good marriage."



Watch the clip above. Sister Wives airs on TLC Sundays at 8 p.m. ET.

