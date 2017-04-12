A victim of sexual abuse opens up about her painful past and its affect on her eating habits during Skin Tight's Wednesday, April 12, episode, as seen in Us Weekly's exclusive sneak peek.



The TLC docuseries' preview clip introduces Sarah, a 27-year-old from Plymouth, Michigan, who recently lost 220 pounds. She endured a turbulent childhood, given that her mother battled drug addiction and often left Sarah alone.

"Being on my own so much, I was just so vulnerable, and I did suffer some sexual abuse as a child, which caused me to gain the weight almost on purpose, to keep people at a distance and to keep men away," Sarah reveals in the clip.



She is now happily married and recently underwent weight-loss surgery, but she remains tormented by her loose skin. "It's so depressing, and I just want to be able to move on and not think about it anymore," Sarah tells the camera about the excess skin.

Watch the clip above. Skin Tight airs on TLC Wednesdays at 10 p.m. ET.

