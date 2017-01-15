He's back! Alec Baldwin returned as President-elect Donald Trump on Saturday Night Live on Saturday, January 14, to poke fun at the recently released, unverified dossier that claimed Trump once asked prostitutes to perform "golden showers" on a trip to Moscow. (Trump has denied all of the allegations in the report.)

In SNL's cold open sketch, Baldwin mocked Trump's January 11 press conference, the president-elect's first in 167 days, and addressed a crowd of reporters from behind a podium. "Yes, this is real life. This is really happening," Baldwin said. "On January 20, I, Donald J. Trump, will become the 45th president of the United States, and then, two months later, [Vice President-elect] Mike Pence will become the 46th."

Saturday Night Live/NBC

Next, Baldwin boasted about the upcoming inauguration and its short list of performers. "Hold onto your tits and bits because we have got 3 Doors Down," he said. "Also, from America's Got Talent, we've got Jackie what's-her-face. And, best of all, we've got the one Rockette with the least money in her savings. We've also got some huge A-list actors coming, like Angelina Jolie, Ryan Gosling and Jennifer Lawrence. They will all be at my inauguration, courtesy of Madame Tussauds."



SNL cast member Pete Davidson then stood up, dressed as a journalist from ABC News, and said, "I'd like to ask you about your big Russian pee-pee party."

"No, no! I am not talking about the pee-pee," Baldwin's Trump replied. "It didn't happen, and it wasn't as cool as it sounds. Next question."

As the press conference progressed, more reporters continued to ask about the reports, angering the real estate mogul. "Guys, I do not want to talk about the pee-pee," he said. "I want to talk about what is really important, which is jobs. I am going to bring back a thick stream of jobs in this country. The biggest, strongest, steadiest stream you've ever seen. This country will be literally showered with jobs because I am a major wiz at jobs. This will be a golden opportunity for me as president to make a big splash."

Watch the full cold open above for more, including a guest appearance by Steve Harvey (Kenan Thompson).

Saturday Night Live airs on NBC Saturdays at 11:30 p.m. ET.

