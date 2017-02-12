Too much? Kate McKinnon reprised her role as Kellyanne Conway on the Saturday, February 11, episode of Saturday Night Live in a Fatal Attraction-inspired skit that drew mixed reactions from viewers.



The sketch kicked off with CNN’s Jake Tapper (Beck Bennett) heading home after a full day in the studio, with the news anchor telling a crew member of Conway, “The White House offered her, but she just has too many credibility issues.”

Once he arrived at his apartment, however, he had a surprise waiting for him in the dark: McKinnon-as-Conway sitting cross-legged at the kitchen counter in nothing but a nighty. “I just want to be part of the news, Jake,” she told a startled Bennett-as-Tapper.



“This is how you do it, you break into my apartment?” he demanded, to which she replied, “What was I supposed to do? You weren’t answering my calls, you changed your number … I’m not going to be ignored, Jake.”

As the skit continued, McKinnon’s Conway got increasingly erratic, sniffing at faux Tapper’s tie because “it smells like the news” and imagining “that hot, black mic pressed up against [her] skin.”

“What if I do a commercial for Ivanka's shoes live on air? It's just a little ethics violation,” she said, pleading with Tapper. Things took a turn for the worst when her simpering act turned into anger and she even at one point grabbed a knife a la Glenn Close in 1987 hit Fatal Attraction, threatening to kill Bennett-as-Tapper.



And the ending itself was enough to make even the most loyal SNL fans squirm in their seats. The Internet reacted with mixed reviews after the Conway sketch, though it likely won’t be the last.

SNL just gave a gift to the White House with this sexist, unfunny Kellyanne Conway skit. — Olivia Nuzzi (@Olivianuzzi) February 12, 2017

as much as i loathe kellyanne, this highly sexualized SNL version of her gives me the icks — marisa kabas (@MarisaKabas) February 12, 2017

Sorry but this is not sexist. It’s actually brilliant. For many reasons. https://t.co/bCM9DG2EC8 — Sasha Stone (@AwardsDaily) February 12, 2017

Kellyanne Conway actually said "rape would not exist" if women were not so weak—so spare me the outrage about the Fatal Attraction sketch. — Laura (@SheWhoVotes) February 12, 2017

Halfway thru #SNL and Kate McKinnon has played Jeff Sessions, Kellyanne Conway AND Elizabeth Warren. All perfectly. Amazing.#KateMcKinnon — Beau Harris (@BeauHarrisFilms) February 12, 2017

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter in January, the real Conway told the publication that she just wished the show would “make [its Kellyanne] a little bit more happy. I’m known as much more happy than maybe the character sometimes is.”



Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!



