The crowd roared with boos as Sterling K. Brown’s mic cut off and music started playing during his acceptance speech for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series at the 2017 Emmy Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday, September 17.

The This Is Us star’s win marked a historic moment as he became the first black actor to win in that category since 1998. But things turned a little awkward as he was played off stage before he could finish his speech, something that didn’t sit well with his costars either.

Onlookers tell Us that Chrissy Metz booed from her seat as Brown, 41, got a standing ovation and slapped the mic with his hand, while Milo Ventimiglia told Us at the Fox afterparty, “I think it’s unfortunate. I haven’t had a chance to ask him what the remaining was, but I read his mouth pretty well. I think he was talking about his loved ones. I’m so proud and excited for him to be on that stage.”

Lester Cohen/WireImage

The Gilmore Girls alum was right as Brown talked to reporters in the press room about his family. “And to my wife, I can’t believe they cut me off before I got to thank my wife, Ryan Michelle Bathe. You’re everything. You make my life worth living,” the Black Panther actor said. “You gave me two of the most beautiful things that God has ever put on this planet: my sons Andrew Jason Sterling Brown and Amaré Michael Ryan Christian Brown. Your daddy loves you with the strength of a thousand suns. I’ll see you Monday after work.”

Meanwhile, his on-screen wife, Susan Kelechi Watson, told Us Weekly, “You know what, I guess time runs out. But the thing about Sterling is that whether the time runs out or not, the brotha has something to say and he’s gonna say it. So he took his space and he took his time and I love it.”

As for how they’re going to celebrate, the actress said, “I’m gonna jump on top of him. He deserves it.”

Brown was in the middle of thanking his castmates when the band chimed in. “You can play, you can play. Nobody got that loud music. Our writers, I love you,” he continued as cameras panned out.

“You are our life’s blood. Our producers and directors, I love you.”

This Is Us returns Tuesday, September 26 at 9/8c on NBC.



Want stories like these delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter!

For the latest celebrity entertainment, news and lifestyle videos, subscribe to Us Weekly's YouTube Page!