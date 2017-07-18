They’re young at heart! Steve Harvey learns a thing or two from senior citizens in the preview for the Wednesday, July 19, episode of Little Big Shots: Forever Young.



In a twist on the usual series, which showcases kids with impressive talents, seniors perform their hidden talents for the 60-year-old TV host. “Steve dodges slings and arrows, and learns from the world’s slickest pickpocket,” the voiceover says in the clip above.



The pickpocket pulls one over on the comedian in front of the live audience. "Anything in your hip pockets, anything that you’re concerned, anything in your pockets down there?” the pickpocket asks, while slyly slipping off Harvey’s tie from around his neck.

Next up, a married championship eating couple put their skills to the test. In the video, the seniors are seen stuffing their faces with pasta at a long table. The husband opts for a fork, while the wife just uses her hands to shovel the Italian food into her mouth. “This is the worst thing I’ve ever seen,” Harvey is heard saying.

Harvey later quizzes the couple about their relationship. “How long have you been married?” he asks them. The man replies, “42 years, 9 months and 26 days.”

The Family Feud host quips, "That’s how prisoners keep track of time!"

Little Big Shots: Forever Young airs on NBC Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET.

