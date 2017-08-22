The end may be near. Stranger Things showrunners Matt and Ross Duffer revealed in a new interview that their hit Netflix series may be wrapping up sooner than fans would like.

“We’re thinking it will be a four-season thing and then out,” Ross told Vulture in an interview published Sunday, August 20, during which the duo also confirmed that a third season has been greenlit.



But first, the hit show about children battling monsters from the Upside-Down has to tackle season 2, which centers on Will Byers (Noah Schnapp), who disappeared into the alternate universe in the debut season before he was finally rescued.

“We wanted to push things a bit,” Ross told Vulture of the upcoming batch of new episodes. “I told Matt, ‘I don’t want to call it season 2; I just want it to feel like a movie sequel.’ If you have a s successful movie, No. 2 is always a little bit bigger.”

And as the young stars age, “We just have to keep adjusting the story,” Matt added. “Though I don’t know if we can justify something bad happening to them once a year.”

“They’re going to have to get the f—k out of this town!” quipped Ross. “It’s ridiculous!”

Stranger Things earned critical acclaim when it debuted in July 2016. It earned numerous award nominations, including Golden Globes and Emmys, and took home the Screen Actors Guild trophy for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series. The show also stars Winona Ryder, Millie Bobby Brown, Gaten Matarazzo, Finn Wolfhard, Caleb McLaughlin, Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton and David Harbour.

Stranger Things kicks off season 2 on Netflix October 27.

