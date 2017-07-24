Justice for Barb! Stranger Things favorite Shannon Purser opened up about her surprising Emmy nomination while attending San Diego Comic-Con on Saturday, July 22.

“I mean it's totally unimaginable,” Purser, 20, exclusively told Us Weekly at the star-studded weekend event. “I think about 12-year-old me who wanted to be an actress and then being nominated for an Emmy — I never would have dreamed of it. It's amazing.” (The series scored 18 nominations in total, including Outstanding Drama Series.)

When asked when she feels the most confident, she added: “Probably when I finish a take and the director says it was great.”

Purser’s nod in the Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series category came as a shock to many. However, Barb’s Upside Down unresolved storyline made her a standout with fans wanting more.

So much so, that Barb (with those retro glasses and mom jeans!) became a Halloween costume go-to and a shrine for her was built at Comic-Con — with her real baby pictures.

Even more, the Riverdale actress got a massive applause when she made a surprise appearance at the cast’s panel on Saturday, just before the season 2 trailer dropped.

“Is Barb going to be in season two?” she asked creators Matt and Ross Duffer from the crowd. The answer was no, but it was confirmed that Barb would finally get justice in the upcoming episodes.

Stranger Things’ season 2 debuts on Netflix on October 27. Watch the sneak peek in the video above!



