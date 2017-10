Is Kailyn Lowry Dating New Guy Dionisio Cephas? (RADAR Online)



Sylvester Stallone Will Direct Creed 2 (Men's Fitness)

Nick Viall Is Breaking Into the Acting World (OK! Magazine)

Frankie Muniz Opens Up About Memory Loss (Star Magazine)



Want stories like these delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter!

For the latest celebrity entertainment, news and lifestyle videos, subscribe to Us Weekly's YouTube Page!