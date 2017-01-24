Tamra Judge is staying put. Despite attempts by her Real Housewives of Orange County costars Vicki Gunvalson and Kelly Dodd to have Judge booted from the long-running reality show, multiple sources confirm to Us Weekly the 49-year-old will be back for season 12.

While Judge has not officially confirmed her return for next season, she let her Mother Trucker hat do the talking in a Monday, January 23, Instagram post that featured a photo of the "#HOUSEWIFE" hat with her own hashtag, "#stillahousewife."

👈🏼 #yes #stillahousewife. ( @meghankedmonds sell #Housewife hats ). A photo posted by Tamra Judge (@tamrajudge) on Jan 23, 2017 at 2:44pm PST

In November, a source told Us Weekly that Gunvalson and Dodd hoped Judge would not return for the upcoming 12th season. The duo were at war with Judge, who has accused Gunvalson of being in on ex-boyfriend Brooks Ayers’ cancer claims, which the cast now believes are false. The insurance maven, an 11-year vet of the show, also stirred up drama last season by repeating rumors about Judge’s husband, Eddie Judge, being gay.

At the time, the source explained, "The more Housewives dislike someone, the more producers want to keep them.”

Judge's hat on January 23 suggests she plans to stick around — and this isn’t the first time she's let an accessory speak for her. Earlier this year, she posted a photo of her strong arms as she wore another Mother Trucker hat that read "#FITMOM."

Trying to get my biceps back after surgery on my arm 💪🏼. A photo posted by Tamra Judge (@tamrajudge) on Jan 19, 2017 at 9:52am PST

Bravo has no comment on casting news for season 12.

