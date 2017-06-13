Tarek and Christina El Moussa are putting their differences aside to raise money for Flip or Flop contractor Frank Miller, who is battling two different cancers.

"PLEASE PLEASE WE NEED YOUR HELP TO SAVE A LIFE!!! Our contractor Frank Miller from Flip or Flop is battling 2 very very aggressive cancers, really bad ones, he's fighting for his life out of feeding tubes!! His medical bills have become unattainable and we need your help to try and save Frank's life," Tarek, 35, wrote on Instagram on Monday, June 12.

"Any donation helps whether its 1$ or 100$ dollars anything will help this amazing man," Tarek continued. "We love him so much that Christina and I [are] donating $5,000.00 to his go fund me account to start it."

Christina, 33, also shared a photo of Miller on her Instagram account, adding, "Our contractor, Frank Miller, from #fliporflop is battling two very serious forms of cancer and his medical bills are becoming unbearable. Please click the link in my bio and donate... every little bit helps. Thank you from Tarek, Frank and I."



Miller's GoFundMe page has already collected more than $14,500 for his medical expenses. The fundraiser has a $50,000 goal.



The contractor's diagnosis hit home for the HGTV stars. Tarek, who battled thyroid cancer in 2013, exclusively revealed to Us Weekly in February that he also battled testicular cancer. "It's been three years of hell," he told Us at the time. "I was devastated when I found out. So was Christina." Tarek is now cancer-free.



Flip or Flop airs on HGTV Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET.

