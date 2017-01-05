We just can't … let this go. Disney's shirtless, jungle-swinging Tarzan actually has some very wealthy siblings. In a crazy twist, it has been revealed that his sisters are Anna and Elsa from the 2013 smash hit Frozen.

Frozen director Chris Buck discussed how their stories are connected during an interview with MTV in 2015, which has recently resurfaced. "When you're working on a feature, you have a lot of time to think about stuff because it takes four years to make one. I think Jen [Lee] and I were walking to a meeting, and I just start to tell her the entire story," he recalled at the time.

"I said, 'Of course Anna and Elsa's parents didn't die,'" he continued. "Yes, there was a shipwreck, but they were at sea a little bit longer than we think they were because the mother was pregnant, and she gave birth on the boat, to a little boy. They get shipwrecked, and somehow they really washed way far away from the Scandinavian waters, and they end up in the jungle. They end up building a tree house and a leopard kills them, so their baby boy is raised by gorillas."



Buck noted that the bloodline isn't official, but to him it is. "In my little head, Anna and Elsa's brother is Tarzan. ... That's my fun little world," he said. "Whatever people want to believe, go for it," he said. "That's the spirit of Disney."

The animated movie Tarzan debuted in 1999 and was voiced by Scandal's Tony Goldwyn. Disney announced in March 2015 that Frozen 2, which features the voices of Idina Menzel (Elsa) and Kristen Bell (Anna), is in the works.



