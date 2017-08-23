She's officially back! Taylor Swift announced on her social media accounts on Wednesday, August 23, that her sixth album, Reputation, will be released on November 10.

The cover art features a black-and-white photo of the "Shake It Off" singer, 27, wearing a loose-fitting, gray crewneck sweatshirt and gazing into the camera. Newspaper headlines and clippings with her name are superimposed over half of her face.

In addition to the album news, Swift announced that her single will be released at 12:01 a.m. ET on Friday, August 25. She has yet to reveal the title of the highly anticipated song.

Us Weekly exclusively revealed on Monday, August 21, that the 10-time Grammy winner's new single was scheduled to drop on Friday. "The single is very different. It goes from very soft, to hard, to soft again," a source told Us. "Taylor is overhauling her image."



A second insider told Us that the track follows in the footsteps of Swift's fifth album, 1989, but that it also "doesn't sound like anything she's done before. It's a little unusual. She plays around with new sounds each album cycle, but this one in particular stands out."

Us exclusively revealed that the accompanying "eye-catching" music video will also premiere later this week.

Swift has been teasing an announcement on social media for several days with short videos of a slithering snake.

