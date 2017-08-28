The list of accolades just keeps growing. Taylor Swift has broken even more records after debuting her “Look What You Made Me Do” music video at the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards on Sunday, August 27.



The superstar, 27, released the Joseph Kahn-directed video on YouTube immediately after its premiere, and in less than 24 hours, she already smashed the record for most-viewed music video in a 24-hour period in 2017. She garnered more than 28 million views, surpassing Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee’s “Despacito” remix featuring Justin Bieber and Adele’s “Hello.” Swift also beat out “Hello” for most single-day views on Vevo.

After pulling her music catalog from Spotify, Swift recently brought her tunes back to the streaming service and broke Spotify’s record for the biggest streaming day for a single track with 10 million and counting spins.

Prior to the music video’s release, Swift’s lyric video for “Look What You Made Me Do” made history, too. The video received more than 19 million views on YouTube in 24 hours, shattering the previous record for a lyric video held by The Chainsmokers and Coldplay for “Something Like This” at nine million views.

The highly-anticipated “LWYMMD” was a huge departure for Swift and showcased her new image. The video, which started off with the pop star rising out of a grave, is filled with hidden messages. She references her feud with Kim Kardashian and Kanye West by sitting in a chair surrounded by snakes, pokes fun at her short-lived romance with Tom Hiddleston by having her backup dancers wear “I Heart T.S.” shirts and jokes about her model squad by filling a room with clones.



Swift’s sixth studio album, Reputation, will be released on November 10.

