Taylor Swift flashed an all-knowing smile during a commercial for the United Parcel Service that was shared on Friday, August 25 — the same day she released her new single, “Look What You Made Me Do.”

The 30-second clip shows the pop star surrounded by white boxes and white ribbons, as she pens a note and gently places a package into a brown UPS box as the melody from her new single plays in the background.

While the singer doesn’t say a word, her actions speak volumes as she flashes a mischievous smirk at the camera while wearing a black off-the-shoulder long-sleeved tee and light denim jeans.

UPS confirmed they were the “official delivery partner” of Swift’s new album Reputation with a tweet on Friday and a statement that said, “For the first time in the company’s 110-year history, select UPS package delivery cars will be decorated with Taylor Swift’s album cover image on the side of the truck, in celebration of the launch and distribution of Reputation.”

Excited to be the Official Delivery Partner of Taylor Swift’s new album! Look for #TaylorSwiftDelivery trucks: https://t.co/1hg8OX1xWu pic.twitter.com/ThNrhIEet7 — UPS (@UPS) August 25, 2017

The statement also revealed that UPS had created a contest for Swift fans, where fans could visit www.ups.com/taylorswift for an opportunity to win premium tickets to an upcoming concert along with airfare, hotel, dinner and a makeover, among other prizes.

The 27-year-old’s new song has only been released for a day and it’s already the topic of many conversations. While fans and critics alike shared their opinions on the song across social media, some wondered if its release date purposely coincided with the anniversary of the death of Kanye West’s mother, Donda West.

The singer’s record label released a statement that noted there is no correlation between the two, saying, “It is standard practice that releases come out on Fridays and we locked in this release date based on other Universal Music Group releases.”

Us Weekly exclusively revealed that the "Look What You Made Me Do" music video is also set to premiere sometime this week — now known to be debuting at the MTV VMAs on Sunday, August 27.

"Look What You Made Me Do" also appeared in a preview for ABC’s upcoming Thursday night lineup, which airs Shonda Rhimes’ Grey’s Anatomy, Scandal and How to Get Away with Murder. The preview was shared on Twitter minutes after the single was released by Rhimes, who is close friends with the singer.

Reputation marks Swift's first album in three years.

