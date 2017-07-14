Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Don’t expect Jenelle Evans to repair her relationship with her mom, Barbara, in the upcoming season of Teen Mom 2. The MTV personality told Us Weekly exclusively during an interview on Friday, July 14, that she’s “lost all respect” for her mom.

“We don’t talk much. We only talk about Jace and meeting up to drop him off or pick him up and other than that, we aren’t talking,” Evans shared with Us. As documented on the hit MTV docuseries, Jenelle signed over custody of Jace, whose dad is ex Andrew Lewis, to her mom in 2010. During a court date in May, the reality personality was granted more visitation time with her eldest child, but still does not have full custody.

Evans, a recovering heroin addict, told Us that she’s “frustrated” with her mother because she can’t understand why Barbara won’t give her custody of Jace.

“I told her: If you want to be back in my life in any way, you can give me back my son and we can start from there,’” the former troubled teen told Us. “As long as I don’t have Jace, I don’t see us having a real relationship.”

Things became so bad during the final episodes of the last season of Teen Mom 2, Evans repeatedly insisted to the MTV cameras that she would not film with her mother under any circumstances.

As for the upcoming season, Evans — who is also mom of son Kaiser, 3, with ex-fiancé Nathan Griffith; and and daughter Ensley, 6 months, with fiancé David Eason — says she’ll continue to refuse to film with her mom.

“Ever since the court date, I haven’t filmed with her. I think it’ll just be pick up and drop offs unless my director really pushes,” Evans shared. “As for me and my mom on camera together having a conversation? No, you won’t be seeing that.”

Teen Mom 2 returns to MTV on Monday, July 17, at 8 p.m. ET

