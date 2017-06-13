Everything happens in NYC! As the stars of Teen Mom: OG made their way to the Big Apple on the Monday, June 12, episode to do press for the show, some serious drama went down — including a potential wedding cancellation after Amber Portwood caught her fiance Matt Baier in the middle of a Xanax situation with Catelynn Lowell.

Gary Weighs in on Amber’s Upcoming Wedding

Before the New York drama escalated to an insane level, the OG moms spent some quality time at home getting ready for the trip. Amber was busy planning her wedding to fiance Matt, who seemed on top of the planning, taking it upon himself to organize the guest list and coordinate with the venue.

The show then shifted to Amber’s ex Gary Shirley, who said of the wedding, “I don’t know if I should go or not.” He seemed hesitant about the upcoming nuptials, noting, “That is a big commitment.”

Later, when checking out the gorgeous venue, Amber and Matt joked with family members about the Friday the 13th wedding date. Matt teased, “That’s good luck.” Before their luck would turn, Matt commented on his mother not coming to the wedding, saying, “I would love for her to come, but I don’t think she will.” Amber added, “Something happened and they weren’t talking and I don’t understand it at all. … I would want her there.”

Maci Throws Taylor a Surprise Birthday Bash

In Maci Bookout’s world, she threw a surprise birthday celebration she had put together for her husband, Taylor McKinney. After the duo spent the day at the golf course, they headed home to a heart-melting bash. Maci’s son Bentley, 8, handed Taylor a handmade card that read, “You are the best stepdad ever.” No surprise, Taylor “loved” the shindig.

Amber Calls Off her Wedding

Shortly before heading to New York, Amber discussed her bottles of medication, calling them “my crazy meds!” She elaborated by adding, “If I’m not on my five medications, Amber’s laying on her bed and not taking baths.”

When the conversation shifted to Matt and Amber seeing a therapist prior to the wedding, Matt became less supportive. He immediately shut down and kept repeating, “I’m just so confused.” Amber ended the conversation saying, “Maybe you don’t understand my trust issues, then.”

And that was only the beginning of their troubles. The drama exploded among Matt, Amber and Catelynn when the latter, on the heels of missing out on her daughter Nova’s first day of daycare, suffered a panic attack. Matt — who in the past has struggled with substance abuse and addiction — gave her a Xanax, which didn’t sit well with his fiancee.

Amber stated, “I found out Matt gave her a Xanax and I’m freaking out because he shouldn’t have any if he’s clean.” When Matt later asked if she’d still marry him, Amber shook her head “no” and added, “You’ve made more than one f—king mistake. I’m not doing it.”

Matt later explained his actions to Catelynn saying, “My buddy gave me a Xanax in case Amber needed it on the plane. … She thinks ‘you’re back on drugs.’ … I swear I’m not. … It wouldn’t have been in my pocket; it would have been in my stomach.”

After the conversation, Catelynn approached a despondent Amber saying, “I will always have your back.”

Matt Threatens Amber

Matt later told a producer that Amber woke him up that morning and said, “‘We’re not getting married. You’re a junkie.’ … I’m done with this. I did not f—king deserve what happened to me yesterday. … Give me five minutes with the press. I’ll tell them what she’s really like.”

Later, Matt shifted his attitude completely, telling his fiancee to her face that she looked “spectacular.”

Amber later told Catelynn and Maci, “He’d be lucky right now if we got married. … I have a couple decisions I just need to make. … I think he has his own issues he needs to deal with.”

Farrah Forces Sophia to Take a Private Acting Lesson

Meanwhile, in Los Angeles, Farrah Abraham continued to try and end things with ex Simon Saran. This time the duo headed to a hypnotherapy session in an attempt to bring closure to their non-relationship. The business owner also revealed that her daughter had been bitten by the acting bug, saying, “Sophia’s interested in acting so I scheduled a private lesson.”

Sophia later complained, “I don’t wanna go to the acting class.” Farrah responded to her daughter’s pleas by insisting, “Yes you do.” The entrepreneur then dragged her daughter into the hotel elevator and even enlisted the help of a bellhop to put the little girl in a luggage cart to wheel her to the car. Maybe Sophia’s acting bug bit the wrong person?

Teen Mom: OG airs Mondays at 9 p.m. ET on MTV.

