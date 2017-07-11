So much drama! Dr. Drew Pinsky sat down with Farrah Abraham and her family to get to the bottom of her tumultuous season of Teen Mom OG on part two of the reunion special on Monday, July 10.



Farrah Calls Her Mom’s Fiancé ‘Irrelevant’

The mood was tense as Farrah sat down with the physician and addiction specialist. Tight-lipped about anything not related to specific events on the show, Farrah could barely even say her mother Debra Danielsen’s fiancé’s name. Farrah simply referred to Dr. David Merz as a “sad case of events … The person she’s engaged with.” She continued, “Sadly, I have a lot of f--ked-up people in my past … I don’t like to bring irrelevant people up in my conversations anymore.” Ouch.

Simon Demanded 250k to Appear on Finale Special

Tensions flared when Dr. Drew asked Farrah about her on-off relationship with Simon Saran. He then made reference to Simon not making an appearance on the special, claiming that the reality star demanded $250,000 and the producers “turned that down.” Farrah shut down the doctor, saying, “I don’t need to know that he was supposed to be here.”

Farrah Storms Offstage

Dr. Drew then called out the elephant in the room saying, “You seem offended. You seem like you don’t want to talk about anything.” When the audience got restless, so did Farrah, who then stormed off the stage in a classic reunion special move.

Farrah Opens Up About Past Abuse

Farrah then returned to the set and Dr. Drew asked her about the allegations that she’s mentally abused her mother on the show. The former Loveline host asked, “People see you being abusive to her ... They want me to confront you about that.” Farrah snapped back saying, “So I’ve never received abuse?” The reality TV star quickly became emotional, hinting at abuse from her past. Dr. Drew then asked if she wanted to open up about her history and she cried saying, “I’ve just talked about it so much.”

Farrah’s Mom Denies Her Daughter’s Abuse Claims

When Dr. Drew sat down with Debra and her fiancé, he immediately asked about the abuse Farrah hinted at earlier. Debra rebutted the claims saying, “There was no abuse … None of that went on … Everyone in this audience has had something happen to them.” Dr. Drew then interjected, citing Debra’s 2010 assault arrest saying, “There’s been knives and police reports.”

Debra Claims Farrah Is Abusive

Debra then clarified a specific instance of abuse saying, “I sat there for an hour being mentally, emotionally and verbally abused and I asked her repeatedly to stop it and she would not … And I went like this.” Debra then made a slapping gesture and continued, “I didn’t even hit her … I know I hit the seat.” Debra then claimed that Farrah “got abusive” with her. When Dr. Drew asked about getting “child protective services involved,” Debra implied she’s not in a position to determine such a thing.

Debra Has No Access to Sofia, Hasn’t Seen Farrah Since April

Debra then told Dr. Drew, “I haven’t gotten to see Farrah or Sofia, or talk to her, since April … I have no access to my granddaughter.” Dr. Drew concluded saying, “I feel bad for Farrah … I see a lot of fear and pain.”

Tell Us: What do you think of Farrah and Debra’s conflicting abuse claims?

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

For the latest celebrity entertainment, news and lifestyle videos, subscribe to Us Weekly’s YouTube Page!