Dos Equis' Most Interesting Man in the World Has a New Favorite Drink

Turns out, the Most Interesting Man in the World just needed something harder to sip on.

Jonathan Goldsmith, the former Dos Equis beer spokesman, has ditched his cold one for Astral Tequila.



In a short teaser for the liquor brand, the actor pours himself a shot before clinking glasses with the attractive brunette cozying up to him on a couch. “I told you,” he explains to the camera, “I don’t always drink beer.”

The line is a spoof on his now infamous Dos Equis spots, in which he declared, “I don’t always drink beer. When I do, I prefer Dos Equis.”

Astral Tequila

But after a nine year partnership, Dos Equis announced in March 2016 that Goldsmith would no longer appear in their ad campaigns. In his final ad, the 78-year-old departed for a one-way mission to Mars. “Get a last look at this brave pioneer who will not be returning,” the voice-over says as hoards of fans watched him board the spacecraft. “His only regret is not knowing what regret feels like.”

Augustin Legrand, 41, replaced the older, bearded Goldsmith as the face of the brand in September. The change was an effort to reach younger drinkers. “We’re trying to reach a new audience,” Andrew Katz, the vice president of marketing, explained at the time. “The reality of the drinker base is it’s much more multicultural than ever. And Spanish-dominant consumers are increasingly important.”

