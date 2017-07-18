Cue the drama. STARZ has offered a dramatic first look at season 3 of Outlander. In the time-travel teaser, Claire (Caitriona Balfe) is shown giving birth in the 20th century to a baby fathered by Jamie (Sam Heughan) in the 18th century.

According to the network, season 3 picks up right after Claire travels through the stones to return to her life in 1948.

The soon-to-be mom struggles with navigating her reappearance and relationship with her first husband, Frank (Tobias Menzies). Meanwhile in the 18th century, Jamie is struggling with the historic battle of Culloden and the loss of Claire. Separated by continents and centuries, Claire and Jamie must find their way back to each other.

“I want to come back,” Claire declares in the teaser above. “You asked me to leave behind everything that mattered to me!”

Season 3 — which will consist of 13 episodes — is based upon Voyager, the third of the eight books by Diana Gabaldon that the series is based on.

Watch the dramatic trailer above and catch the premiere of season 3 of Outlander on STARZ on September 10.

