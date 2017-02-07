How … thoughtful? Kenny (Noah Galvin), Jimmy (Matt Shively) and Shannon O'Neal (Bebe Wood) have a sweet wedding anniversary tradition for their parents — cooking them breakfast in bed! There's only a slight catch this year: Their parents (played by Mad Men's Jay R. Ferguson and Raising Hope's Martha Plimpton) are divorced. See the funny moment from The Real O'Neals' Tuesday, February 7, episode in Us Weekly's exclusive sneak peek.

ABC/Bob D'Amico

In the episode "The Real Third Wheel," Kenny's jealousy over boyfriend Brett (Sean Grandillo) and his best girlfriend's relationship leads Kenny to realize he's been a bad friend to his own BFF, Allison (Ramona Young). Jimmy and Shannon start their own ride-sharing company, and meanwhile, divorced parents Eileen and Pat are shocked to catch Eileen's boyfriend/Pat's best friend Clive (Matt Oberg) "cheating" on them, but ultimately discover that the three of them make a pretty good "throuple"!



The Real O'Neals is in its second season. The ABC sitcom has been recently nominated for Outstanding Comedy Series at the 2017 GLAAD Media Awards and won the Gay and Lesbian Entertainment Critics Association's Dorian Award for Unsung TV Show of the Year.

The Real O’Neals airs new episodes on ABC Tuesdays at 9:30 p.m. ET.

