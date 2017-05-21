Five-Timers 2020! Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson announced his plans to run for president alongside running mate Tom Hanks during his Saturday Night Live monologue on Saturday, May 20.

"It's funny, a lot of people have been telling me lately that I should run for president of the United States," the Baywatch actor, 45, told Alec Baldwin. "It's very flattering, but tonight I want to put this to rest and just say once and for all: I'm in. Starting tonight, I am running for the president of the United States."

NBC

For his running mate, Johnson picked fellow SNL Five-Timers Club member Hanks, 60. "Like me, he's very well-liked," Johnson said. "He's charming, universally adored by pretty much every human alive."

The two-time Oscar winner then joined the WWE star on stage, saying, "Dwayne, I could not possibly turn this down. I'm in. Let's go!"

"Now, in the past, I never would've considered running for president," Johnson continued. "I didn't think I was qualified at all, but now I'm actually worried that I'm too qualified."

The Moana star then admitted that he and Hanks were only joking. "It's just that when it comes to politics, we need more poise and less noise," Johnson said. "Americans deserve strong, capable leaders. Leaders who care about this country and care about its people."

The Sully actor responded by asking the SNL production team to drop confetti and an oversize banner that read, "Johnson/Hanks 2020."

Johnson previously discussed a potential presidential run during an interview with GQ magazine.



Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!