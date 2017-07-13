Brace yourselves: The fourth and final season of The Strain is going to be one tough ride. Kevin Durand, who plays exterminator Vasiliy Fet, dished exclusively to Us Weekly and teased that the conditions for the survivors "completely worsen."

And no wonder. At the end of season 3, Eph's (Corey Stoll) young son, Zack (Max Charles), detonated a nuke, triggering a global nuclear apocalypse. When the new season picks up nine months after the explosion, strigoi roam the streets freely 24/7, thanks to the nuclear winter that resulted from the bomb. The Master is fully in charge, and humans must work for the strigoi or die.

But as in seasons past, Fet will take matters into his own hands. "He's grabbing the bull by the horns and going, 'I have to feel like I'm being as proactive and as Fet as possible, and I'm gonna go out and try to find a solution,' as he always does," Durand tells Us. Indeed, this year will see Fet leave his beloved NYC to travel to North Dakota to find a bomb that will take down the Master once and for all. (Watch Us Weekly's exclusive clip above!)

Russ Martin/FX

That — and merely surviving — will be no easy task, though. "It's a really intense journey out for quite a few characters. The writers found a way to make it even harder for us to survive, and quite a few of us don't. It's a tough ride out, a very tough ride," Durand explains. "There's some kind of real shocking goodbyes that we had to kind of deal with."

As difficult as it gets for the survivors, Durand promises that there will be conclusion to the series. "I feel like the answers after a ridiculously enormous amount of effort and loss, a resolution finally appears," he teases. "I just feel like it's just so satisfying!"

"As a fan of the show, it's a fourth season that I would've hoped and dreamed for," he adds. "I hope that fans feel satisfied with the journey. I have a hard time imagining that people won't be over the moon."

The final season of The Strain premieres on FX Sunday, July 16, at 10 p.m. ET.

