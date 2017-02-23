The Pearsons are asking for forgiveness. The cast of This Is Us filmed a PSA last year apologizing to viewers for making them cry — and it's now more appropriate than ever.

The hilarious clip was published by Entertainment Weekly in October 2016 but has recently resurfaced in light of new, heartbreaking developments on the series. On Tuesday's "Memphis" episode, Randall (Sterling K. Brown) said his final goodbyes to his biological father, William Hill (Ron Cephas Jones).

In the video, the stars of the NBC hit — Mandy Moore, Milo Ventimiglia, Brown, Chrissy Metz and Justin Hartley — express their regrets for making everyone cry on a weekly basis.



"I know we haven't been together for too long, but I think it's safe to say our time has been filled with surprises," the cast members say. "Since we entered your life, heartstrings have been pulled, tears have been shed. Lots and lots of tears."

Indeed, the actors know their audience quite well. "Your Kleenex budget has doubled. Honestly, hasn't it?" Hartley, 40, asks. Brown, 40, adds: "Your boss keeps offering you personal days."

Jokes aside, the show doesn't plan to end the misery anytime soon. As fans know, how Jack (Ventimiglia) died has yet to be revealed. "You'll never guess it," Hartley exclusively told Us Weekly on Wednesday, February 22. "It's unexpected, and it's extremely heartbreaking and sad and deep and moving and, ugh, it's painful. It's painful. It'll stay with you."

This Is Us airs Tuesdays on NBC at 9 p.m. ET.



