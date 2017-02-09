No, Miguel isn’t at fault this time! This Is Us fans are fuming that the show’s first season finale has been pushed back a week because of a scheduled primetime address by President Donald Trump.

Ron Batzdorff/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

NBC announced the delay on Wednesday, February 8. The episode, titled “Trial & Error,” is now rescheduled for Tuesday, March 14.



POTUS, 70, will make his first speech before the joint session of Congress on February 28, and it is scheduled to begin at 9 p.m. ET. Other networks, including ABC, CBS and FOX, have also shuffled their usual programming to air the address.

Spencer Platt/Getty Images

Viewers of the NBC hit, which was recently renewed for two more seasons, were not pleased with the change.

“Wowwwww Trump pushed the season finale of This Is Us back one week ... this guy,” one person tweeted on Wednesday. A second commenter joked: “Trump speech to push back #ThisIsUs finale? He's finally gone too far.”

One fan of the Pearson family shared a sad emoji face. “Trump ruining TV for us too #ThisIsUs,” they wrote.

Read more reactions below:

This is rare for me to say, but I'm mad that Trump's speech will push #ThisIsUs finale back. 😭 — Colin Rice (@ColinRice15) February 9, 2017

i'm sorry but this is us is much more important than trump like 😑 — steph 🤓 (@minionnumber9) February 9, 2017

Trump is messing up a lot of things, but now the #ThisIsUs season finale? Unforgivable!! — anchorless757 (@anchorless757) February 8, 2017

Trump coverage has delayed #ThisIsUs leaving us so you can't say nothing good has come from him. — Miss Ellys (@EllysManor) February 8, 2017

I bet Trump was somehow involved with Jack's death too... #ThisIsUs https://t.co/CjyzQx7SsF — David Allen (@eastwoodmcfly) February 8, 2017





This Is Us airs Tuesdays on NBC at 9 p.m. ET.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!



