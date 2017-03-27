It’s been more than four years since Milo Ventimiglia has posted on Instagram. In a new interview, the This Is Us star, 39, revealed why he decided to make an abrupt exit from the popular photo-sharing app. See what he had to say in the video above.

“It started as a place [for] a collective group of photographers and artists to share their work, and their lives,” Ventimiglia told the Associated Press on Thursday, March 23. “And at a certain point — after doing it for three years — I saw it change.”

He added: "Nobody was looking at the photos. They were asking me about my acting jobs. And I kinda went, ‘Oh, man.’”

Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP

When Ventimiglia was active on the ’gram, he frequently showed off his photography skills with moody snapshots of museums, architecture and city skylines. He hardly ever shared selfies and never once cashed in on a #spon or #ad post.

The Gilmore Girls alum, who took photography up as a hobby when he was a kid growing up in Anaheim, California, told the AP that Instagram lost its luster as soon as he saw superficial content becoming more prominent on the social media network. "It felt like it lost what I'd grown to love about it as a photographer," he said.

During his chat with the AP, Ventimiglia also opened up about his very last post, in January 2013, a picture of Los Angeles at night with the caption, “Finito.”

Finito. A post shared by Milo Anthony Ventimiglia (@miloanthonyventimiglia) on Jan 10, 2013 at 6:02pm PST

“I realized, ‘Wow, this capsule is done.’ I just finished it,” he said. “And I don’t need to open it back up to promote the work or anything. I felt like an artist who had a series and he just finished.”

