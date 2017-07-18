Going the distance! A new 90 Day Fiancé prequel series, 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days will premiere on Sunday, August 6, Us Weekly can exclusively reveal.

The new TLC series will follow cast members looking for love before the show’s famous K-1 Visa process begins. Viewers will go along for the journey with Americans who believe they’ve met their future spouse in a variety of ways, including international dating websites and apps. Throughout the series, contestants will face unique challenges such as 20-year age gaps, language barriers and other difficulties with international travel, as they navigate their long-distance relationships.

Contestants on the series come from a variety of backgrounds and deal with situations unique to them as couples. Darcey from Middletown, Connecticut, has been talking to Jesse on a global dating app, but will meet the personal trainer, who is nearly 20 years her junior, in his native Amsterdam on the series. Meanwhile, 46-year-old Sean, who is from Springfield, Ohio, is going to meet Haiti native Abby, 20, for the first time with an engagement ring in his pocket.

Louisville, Kentucky native Paul and Karina, who comes from Tonantins, Brazil, struggle to speak each others language when they finally meet in person after spending time communicating exclusively via translated text messages. Larry, who comes from Pinellas Park, Florida, and Jenny, who met on a dating site geared toward Filipino women, are also off to a rough start as he questions her intentions before going to visit her for the first time.

Watch Darcey talk about meeting Jesse online in the exclusive clip above.

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days will premiere on TLC Sunday, August 6, at 9 p.m. ET. As previously announced, the exclusive digital series, 90 Day Fiancé: What Now? will stream on TLC.com and on the TLC Go App on July 30th

