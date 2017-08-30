Secrets, secrets are no fun — just ask Todrick Hall! The YouTube star revealed in a new interview that he was sworn to secrecy after filming his stint as a backup dancer in Taylor Swift's "Look What You Made Me Do" music video in May.

"It was the hardest secret ever to keep, but I know how I am as an artist and when I'm creating stuff, even if it's just on my YouTube channel, I don't want anyone to tell anything, I don't want anybody to post a Snapchat or a picture," Hall, 32, told INSTANT on Tuesday, August 29.

"I think it speaks volumes of what type of a person Taylor is as a human being, as an artist, that she was able to get all of these people on a set, shoot an epic — what I don't even want to call a music video because it's more of a movie at this point — and get them to not say anything," the American Idol alum continued. "People just really were excited and I was more excited to see the reaction of people online than to tell people. So I didn't even tell people that were very, very close to me; my own family didn't know."

The three month wait wasn't easy. "It was just like Christmas morning couldn't come fast enough," Hall told INSTANT of the highly anticipated video's premiere at the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards on Sunday, August 27.

Still, the Broadway star, who previously choreographed Beyoncé's "Blow" music video, doesn't exactly know the meaning behind the Swift's new single. "I'm assuming what she means by [the title] is, 'You made me break every record, you made me out-sell everyone, you made me hire the best backup dancers in the world, you made me come out of a grave, you made me tilt a bunch of tombstones at one time,'" he explained.

To show her appreciation for the team's secrecy, the 10-time Grammy winner, 27, sent flowers and cards to her backup dancers. The notes read, "Thanks for keeping our secret :) I'm so proud of it and I hope you will be too. Sending my love and gratitude, Taylor."

Since its premiere, "Look What You Made Me Do" has become YouTube's most-viewed music video in a 24-hour period with an astounding 43.2 million views.



