Ouch! Tom Cruise appeared to injure himself while filming a stunt on the set of Mission: Impossible 6 in London on Sunday, August 13.

In a video posted by TMZ, the 55-year-old was attached to a safety rope as he jumped from rooftop scaffolding to an adjacent building, but the action hero fell a little short, hitting the side of the building with a thud.

He then pulled himself up but was clearly limping as he tried to continue the shot, falling to his knees when he got beside the camera.

The Top Gun star then stood up and walked a few steps, favoring one leg, before putting his hands on his thighs and leaning over.

He then was pulled back to the scaffolding as a crew member went to assist him, removing the safety rope and briefly holding Cruise’s hand as he steadied himself and limped away.

It’s unclear how badly Cruise was injured or whether it will affect filming. His rep has not responded to a request for comment.

Cruise is well known for doing his own stunts, which have included hanging off the side of an airplane in Mission: Impossible - Rogue Nation in 2015 and scaling the world’s tallest building — Dubai’s Burj Khalifa — in 2011’s Mission: Impossible - Ghost Patrol.

“There are shortcuts,” Rogue Nation stunt coordinator Wade Eastwood told Variety in 2015. “But Tom doesn’t like doing it that way. He feels that it takes away from the character and the acting.”



Mission: Impossible 6 is due out on July 27, 2018.

