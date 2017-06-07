Tom Cruise: There 'May be a Volleyball Scene' in 'Top Gun' Sequel

Feeling the need for speed! Tom Cruise teased what to expect in the upcoming Top Gun sequel while attending the premiere of his new movie, The Mummy, in NYC on Tuesday, June 6.

"There's gonna be jets, very fast jets. There's gonna be an aircraft carrier, maybe two. And a wide range of jets," Cruise, 54, joked to Entertainment Tonight on the red carpet.

Roger Wong/INSTARimages.com

But that's not all. "[There] may be a volleyball scene," he added. "Maybe. We'll see. I have not told anyone in the world as much as I've just told you right now."

Cruise played fighter pilot Pete "Maverick" Mitchell in the original 1986 action-drama. After months of speculation, the actor finally confirmed last month that he would be reprising his role.

"I’m going to start filming it probably in the next year. It’s happening. It’s definitely happening," he told Australian morning show Sunrise at the time. Earlier this week, he also announced the movie title.

"It's not going to be called Top Gun 2," he said during an interview with Access Hollywood. "It's going to be called Top Gun: Maverick. I didn't want a number. You don't need a number."

