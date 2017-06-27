'Tremors' TV Reboot With Kevin Bacon Gets Pilot Order: Details!

Time to get dirty. Kevin Bacon is set to reprise his role as Valentine McKee in a Tremors TV reboot.



According to Variety, Syfy has ordered a pilot for the potential series, which will be based on the 1990 thriller. Bacon, 58, will serve as an executive producer.

Tremors centered on residents of Perfection, Nevada, who are left to defend themselves against underground creatures. The Universal Pictures film was directed by Ron Underwood and also starred Fred Ward, Reba McEntire, Finn Carter and Michael Gross.

Ward would go on to star in Tremors II: Aftershocks in 1996 without Bacon. Years later, a TV spin-off titled Tremors: The Series briefly aired in 2003.

Bacon had his doubts about the original film back in the day. In January 2013, he recalled what he said to his wife, Kyra Sedgwick, about Tremors on the corner of 86th and Broadway when he was 30. "I broke down and fell to the sidewalk, screaming to my pregnant wife, ‘I can’t believe I’m doing a movie about underground worms!'" he recalled to The Telegraph.

Tremors would go on to become a fan favorite, though. "It did become a real classic. It was also at a time when the VHS was exploding. Movies took on a life of their own," the Footloose star told Collider in August 2016.

"It’s a super cool idea," he added, hinting at a possible reboot at the time. "They went and made a bunch of sequels to the movie. I want to put those aside because, first of all, I wasn’t in them. But what I was really interested in was taking this guy [Valentine] and, 25 years later, seeing what happened to him, to his dreams, and to his life."

Want stories like these delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter!

For the latest celebrity entertainment, news and lifestyle videos, subscribe to Us Weekly’s YouTube Page!