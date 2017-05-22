Something was missing. Cher killed it during her epic performance at the 2017 Billboard Music Awards on Sunday, May 21, at Las Vegas’ T-Mobile Arena. Though she shut the house down with an energetic performance of her hits “Believe” and “If I Could Turn Back Time,” Twitter couldn’t help but take note of the pop diva’s right breast and its lack of a nipple pasty.

During Sunday night’s telecast, Cher looked flawless in a sexy, skin-baring, silver glittery ensemble for “Believe.” While her left breast was covered by nude fabric and a pink sequined heart, the superstar’s right breast was left sans sparkle. And somehow, this left a large portion of social media completely perturbed.

Kevin Mazur/BBMA2017/Getty Images for dcp

"Where was #cher’s nipple I don't freaking understand where it went #bbmas," one Tweeter wrote, while another questioned, "Are they blurring Cher's other nipple out or what's going on? I'm confused."

Some were very demanding about getting an answer re: Cher’s nipple. “#BBMAs WHERE IS CHER'S OTHER NIPPLE COVER,” one indignant fan wrote. “AND WHERE IS THE NIPPLE”

Regardless of the costume confusion for viewers, Cher accepted the prestigious Icon award from Gwen Stefani after lighting up the stage. “I’ve had so much help. I’ve had the greatest people to work with. … I think luck has so much to do with my success,” she humbly said in her acceptance speech. “I think it was mostly luck and a little bit of something thrown in.”

