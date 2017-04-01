Tyra Banks attends the Q&A for NBC's 'The New Celebrity Apprentice' in Universal City, California, on December 9, 2016. Credit: Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic

Tyra Banks is welcoming hopefuls of all ages. The recently reappointed America's Next Top Model host announced on Instagram on Saturday, April 1, that she is removing the age limit for the show's upcoming 24th cycle.

"There have been 23 cycles of America's Next Top Model, and every single cycle we say you have to be 27 years old or younger," the supermodel, 43, said in a video message. "You know what I hear all the time? 'Tyra, come on! Why have an age limit?' So you know what? I'm taking that age limit off."

Banks continued, "You want to audition for America's Next Top Model? I don't care how old you are, honey. You just need to know how to smize and be open to learning how to work the runway like a supermodel."

VH1 announced last month that the TV personality would be returning to the reality series after a yearlong break. Singer Rita Ora hosted the 23rd cycle. "Tyra has always been the heart and soul of the franchise and her absence was deeply felt by our fiercely loyal fans who missed their Queen of the Smize," coexecutive producer Ken Mok said in a statement at the time.



Banks was also recently named the host of the 12th season of America's Got Talent, which is set to premiere on May 30. She will replace Nick Cannon, who announced in February that he had quit the NBC series after the network allegedly threatened to fire him over a controversial joke he made on his Showtime comedy special, Nick Cannon: Stand Up, Don't Shoot.



Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!