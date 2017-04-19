Onward and upward! In the Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt season 3 trailer, released on Wednesday, April 19, Kimmy (Ellie Kemper) goes to college and files for divorce from the Reverend (Jon Hamm) — and that’s just the beginning!

“Now that I have my GED, what do I do next?” Kimmy asks her landlady, Lillian (Carole Kane). Lillian responds with a deadpan expression, “After high school, most white girls go to college.”

“I’m gonna do it,” Kimmy says after a moment of thought. “I’m gonna go to college!”

And head to college she does, where she tells her former boss Jacqueline's (Jane Krakowski) stepdaughter, Xanthippe (Dylan Gelula), how “awesome” being in higher education is, “even though they don’t have recess. Which is fine. It’s fine. Recess is for babies.”

In a related story line, Kimmy deals with the divorce papers that Reverend Richard Wayne Gary Wayne has tossed her way with a little help from Jacqueline and her new lawyer boyfriend.

“I haven’t had a chance to sign that thing,” Kimmy tells the Reverend in a phone call. “Because nobody in New York uses pens anymore. Everyone just vapes each other now.”

Meanwhile, Kimmy’s roommate, Titus (Tituss Burgess), is on a mission of his own, angry after he spots his boyfriend, Mikey (Mike Carlsen), with another man. After insisting that he’s “not overreacting,” the stubborn actor-singer leaves the apartment with a baseball bat in hand, ready to go “Lemonade-ing” à la Beyoncé, complete with sunshine yellow dress.

Watch the trailer above to see what else is in store for fans of the hit Netflix series when it returns for a third season on May 19.

